Two Gujju icons meet as PM Modi releases 'Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma' coffee table book

Mumbai: Recently, at an august gathering of personalities from the film and entertainment industry in New Delhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi launched Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's (TMKOC) Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Coffee Table book titled ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’.

The book is created and compiled by Neela Tele Films based on the several cleanliness campaigns and initiatives taken through its popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah over the last five years. The show that is loved and watched by millions of families in India has dedicated several episodes to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan after the PM had given a call for it in 2014. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the only Hindi television serial nominated by the Hon. PM for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on 2nd October 2014.

PM Modi appreciated Asit Kumarr Modi and team TMKOC's efforts towards the movement and congratulated them at the success of their initiatives after watching a special AV highlighting the influence of Gandhi and his philosophy on the show along with few glimpses of the campaign towards a Clean India. He also personally handed over a signed copy of the Coffee Table book to Asit Kumarr Modi.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been an ambassador of the Swachh Bharat campaign. Through the show, we raised awareness on the importance of cleanliness and Gandhiji’s thoughts and principles. Now, we have even made a coffee table book based on the campaign which was showcased during this meeting and was appreciated by everyone. Modiji and I share a very different equation as we both belong to Vadnagar in Gujarat. He calls me ‘beta’, and that makes me emotional,” says Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of the show and, Founder and Managing Director of Neela Tele Film Private Limited.

As an extension to the efforts being made towards raising awareness on the subject, Asit Kumarr Modi launched a Swachhata Sainani Awards to make its audiences participate in the Clean India Movement. Anyone can be part of this campaign by visiting and following the instructions provided on the website http://www.tmkocmycleanindia.com/. In the past, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also carried out major cleanliness drives at Juhu Beach post Ganpati Visarjan and at a slum in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been active in incorporating and promoting various Government initiatives and schemes including ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan-Aushadhi Yojana’, ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund’, ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’, ‘International Yoga Day’, and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to help spread awareness amongst the audience while entertaining them, with its unique storytelling.

The show has continued efforts on several social subjects such as Respect for Old Age, Sexual Harassment Against Women, Female Infanticide, Women Empowerment & Gender Discrimination, Child Marriage, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhaao, Child Labour, Socio-Economic Inequalities, Education for All, Religious Harmony and Patriotism, Superstitions, Cancer Awareness, Tobacco abuse, Alcohol abuse, Environmental issues, Save Water and Cruelty against animals, among others.