PIA flight PK 8303 crash: Ali Zafar, Sania Mirza, Shahid Afridi and other celebs offer condolences to victims' families

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday. Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing. The PIA Airbus A320 carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members has crashed landed into the Jinnah housing society located near the airport. Several celebrities took to Twitter to offer condolences to the victims' families.

Cricketer Shoaib Malik tweeted, "In the midst of great suffering, we witness yet another devastating tragedy. This loss will continue to remind us the sanctity of human life & the many adversities we encounter. Thoughts & prayers for their families & loved ones. May ALMIGHTY bless them all eternal peace Ameen."

Replying to his tweet, wife Sania Mirza added,"May Allah have mercy and give strength to the loved ones of the deceased ..no amount of condolences can be enough .. Heartbreaking and so so tragic .. #piacrash"