Photoshop fails? Kim Kardashian mercilessly TROLLED after posting her bold photos

Kim Kardashian | Photo File

Kim Kardashian’s latest social media post has landed her in yet another controversy. The reality star who is known for her bold fashion choices shared a mirror selfie wearing a nude bikini on her Instagram handle, but fans were quick to point out an alleged Photoshop fail.

However, the accusations may have been misplaced as the strange appearance of her hands in the picture was later explained as an optical illusion caused by the way she held her phone.

Netizens react to her post

Fans flooded the comment section with their opinions about the picture, with some users claiming that they knew how badly her photos were photoshopped. However, upon closer inspection of the picture, it became clear that the concerns were unfounded.

Reacting to her post, one user wrote, “ou can implant everything except from long legs!” Another commented, “The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular pic. Nobody cares…. You’re in your 40s.”

A third user said, “wonder if she realizes we know how badly her photos are photoshopped.”

Read Also Watch: Kim Kardashian to be part of American Horror Story season 12

Kim was earlier trolled because of her daughter

This is not the first time that Kim has been the subject of social media backlash. Recently, she made headlines after she allowed her daughter North West to wear mature accessories such as platforms and long nails.

Fans and critics alike expressed their disapproval, with some commenters suggesting that the items were inappropriate for a young girl.

While Kim’s bold fashion choices have often been praised by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, this latest controversy and criticism about her parenting choices have left some fans wondering if the reality star has gone too far in her pursuit of attention and headlines.

Despite the backlash, Kim continues to maintain her active presence on social media, sharing glimpses into her personal and professional life with her millions of fans