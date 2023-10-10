 Photos: Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara's Loved Up Pics Go Viral
Earlier, Vignesh posted a picture of the family celebrating the twins first birthday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is quite active on social media and frequently posts pictures of his family.

On Tuesday, Vignesh took to Instagram to share adorable pictures with actor and his wife Nayanthara.

He captioned the post, "avalodirukkum Oru vidha snehithan aanaaen."

In the pictures, Nayanthara is seen wearing a green top and matching pants, while Vignesh chose a yellow shirt that he teamed up with a white T-shirt and black pants.

article-image

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Last year the couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

He captioned the post by writing, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great." Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is basking in the success of her film 'Jawan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

article-image
