PHOTOS: Swara Bhasker Flaunts Baby Bump, Begins Preparation For 'New Arrival'

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is expecting her first child with husband Fahad Ahmad, shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and flaunted her full grown baby bump on Monday. The mom-to-be has started preparations for the baby's arrival and recently gave a glimpse of the same on social media.

In one of the pictures, Swara is seen wearing a comfy blue and white floral maternity dress. She is seen posing in front of a baby crib.

In the caption, Swara revealed that they installed a crib in their room ahead of the arrival of their little munchkin, however, the baby is not the 'first occupant' of the crib.

"Installed a crib in our room in preparation of new arrival (crib courtesy @bhoomilogy )… swipe to see who claimed dibs! The first occupant of the crib who BTW refuses to leave it! 😬😳🙄Your first child @fahadzirarahmad🧿🪬💜✨#pregnancyposts #petparent," she captioned her post.

The second picture reveals Swara's pet cat lying in the crib.

Swara surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy in June 2022, four months after tying the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad.

Swara and Fahad's love story

The couple announced their marriage in February 2023 and hosted their wedding festivities and a grand reception for their friends, colleagues and family members.

Swara met Fahad during an anti-CAA protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government and the two hit it off instantly. They became friends and soon fell in love with each other.

The actress had earlier revealed that she submitted their court marriage papers in January 2023, but it was only in February that they announced their wedding after completing the legal procedure.

Back in 2021, Swara had also announced that she wanted to adopt a child.

Read Also Swara Bhasker Hits Back At Twitter User Accusing Her Of Insulting 'Sadhus' On Pakistan TV Show

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)