PHOTOS: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Their FIRST Onam With Sons Uyir & Ulagam

Jawan actress Nayanthara & his filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with their twin sons Uyir and Ulagam today.

The couple shared endearing snapshots of the joyous occasion, capturing the essence of love, tradition, and unity.

NAYANTHARA'S ONAM 2023 WITH FAMILY

Decked in pristine white traditional attire, the family sat down for a traditional Onam feast served on banana leaves, a sight that resonates deeply with the rich cultural tapestry of South India.

Vignesh Shivan's Instagram post exuded happiness, as he shared the simple yet profound moments with his followers.

Among the cherished images, Vignesh also shared two romantic snapshots with his wife Nayanthara, underscoring the couple's bond and the beauty of their journey together.

Read Also Watch Jawan Song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan Woos Nayanthara With His Charm In This Peppy Track

FANS REACT TO THEIR PHOTO

Fans flooded the comments section with adoration, complimenting the couple's radiant parenthood and the twins' undeniable cuteness.

The pictures not only showcased the couple's affection but also depicted their commitment to cultural harmony, as fans praised their effort in teaching their children about embracing both culture and ethnicity.

NAYANTHARA-VIGNESH SHIVAN'S RELATIONSHIP

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story has been a tale of love and support. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Chennai and, later, embraced parenthood through surrogacy, welcoming their twin boys into the world.

As Nayanthara gears up for the release of the highly anticipated Atlee film 'Jawan', where she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the family's Onam celebration serves as a reminder that even amidst their bustling professional lives, they remain steadfast in cherishing life's simple, precious moments.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)