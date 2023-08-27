 PHOTOS: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Their FIRST Onam With Sons Uyir & Ulagam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTOS: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Their FIRST Onam With Sons Uyir & Ulagam

PHOTOS: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Their FIRST Onam With Sons Uyir & Ulagam

Decked in pristine white traditional attire, the family sat down for a traditional Onam feast served on banana leaves, a sight that resonates deeply with the rich cultural tapestry of South India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Jawan actress Nayanthara & his filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with their twin sons Uyir and Ulagam today.

The couple shared endearing snapshots of the joyous occasion, capturing the essence of love, tradition, and unity.

Read Also
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Starrer Has 'Avengers' & 'Baahubali' Connect; Here's How
article-image

NAYANTHARA'S ONAM 2023 WITH FAMILY

Decked in pristine white traditional attire, the family sat down for a traditional Onam feast served on banana leaves, a sight that resonates deeply with the rich cultural tapestry of South India.

Vignesh Shivan's Instagram post exuded happiness, as he shared the simple yet profound moments with his followers.

Among the cherished images, Vignesh also shared two romantic snapshots with his wife Nayanthara, underscoring the couple's bond and the beauty of their journey together.

Read Also
Watch Jawan Song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan Woos Nayanthara With His Charm In This Peppy Track
article-image

FANS REACT TO THEIR PHOTO

Fans flooded the comments section with adoration, complimenting the couple's radiant parenthood and the twins' undeniable cuteness.

The pictures not only showcased the couple's affection but also depicted their commitment to cultural harmony, as fans praised their effort in teaching their children about embracing both culture and ethnicity.

Read Also
WATCH Chaleya Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara To Give You Goosebumps With This Romantic Track From...
article-image

NAYANTHARA-VIGNESH SHIVAN'S RELATIONSHIP

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story has been a tale of love and support. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Chennai and, later, embraced parenthood through surrogacy, welcoming their twin boys into the world.

As Nayanthara gears up for the release of the highly anticipated Atlee film 'Jawan', where she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the family's Onam celebration serves as a reminder that even amidst their bustling professional lives, they remain steadfast in cherishing life's simple, precious moments.

Read Also
Jawan New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Nayanthara's Badass Cop Avatar - Check Fans Reaction
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Their FIRST Onam With Sons Uyir & Ulagam

PHOTOS: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Their FIRST Onam With Sons Uyir & Ulagam

Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeepa Flaunts His 6-Pack Abs & Chiseled Body

Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeepa Flaunts His 6-Pack Abs & Chiseled Body

'Shameless': Netizens SLAM Parineeti, Raghav For Wearing Slippers Inside Mahakaleshwar Temple...

'Shameless': Netizens SLAM Parineeti, Raghav For Wearing Slippers Inside Mahakaleshwar Temple...

Kangana Ranaut Highlights Bindi, Sindoor Of Chandrayaan 3 Scientists: 'True Essence Of Bhartiyata'

Kangana Ranaut Highlights Bindi, Sindoor Of Chandrayaan 3 Scientists: 'True Essence Of Bhartiyata'

Is Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Upset Over 'Damad' Ranbir Kapoor Getting Trolled For Lipstick...

Is Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Upset Over 'Damad' Ranbir Kapoor Getting Trolled For Lipstick...