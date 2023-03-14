Photos: Mindy Kaling hangs out with Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan post India's Oscar win

It was a historic day for India as 'RRR' won an Oscar for the Best Original Song and 'The Elephant Whisperers' brought home an Academy Award for the Best Documentary Short Film.

Not just that, but India's very own Deepika Padukone made the country proud on the biggest state of world cinema as she became only the third Indian celeb to be a presenter at the Oscars.

The awards ceremony also saw some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment, including Rihanna, Steven Spielberg, Mindy Kaling, Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, and others.

Mindy Kaling hangs out with Ram Charan, Deepika

Filmmmaker SS Rajamouli, with his lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, represented team RRR at the Oscars, along with their families and other members of the film's crew.

The event also gave the celebs an opportunity to meet and interact with artists from other parts of the world, and looks like Mindy Kaling did not miss the opportunity to hang out with the Indian stars.

Mindy Kaling with Deepika Padukone |

Photos of the American actor-screenwriter have gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen posing with Deepika Padukone and Ram Charan.

She clicked a selfie with Deepika during the Oscars, in which both the stars can be seen twinning in black.

Mindy Kaling with Ram Charan and Upasana |

Later, during the after party, Kaling also posed with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana for a happy picture.

Celebrations galore for Team India

Post the Oscars, the team of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' were seen having the time of their lives at the Academy's after-party.

The celebs were dressed to the nines as they caught up with each other and celebrated cinema at the Oscars platform.

Post the after-party, the RRR team was also seen partying hard at SS Rajamouli's Los Angeles residence.

