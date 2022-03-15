Photos: Makers of Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah's 'Jalsa' host special screening for families of cast and crew in Mumbai

Two days ahead of its release, the makers of the highly-anticipated drama-thriller ‘Jalsa’ featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah organised a special screening of the film for the family of the cast and crew in Mumbai.

While we have seen special screenings being arranged for the cast and crew, media or distinguished personalities, it’s rare to see the makers of ‘Jalsa’ organising a special screening for the family of the cast and crew of the movie.

‘Jalsa’, an Amazon Prime Video original, has also been creating a lot of buzz, especially after the release of the trailer that gave the audience a glimpse of the intriguing story.

Known for acing every character with her acting, Vidya Balan plays the role of Maya, a journalist in the film. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Shefali Shah as Rukhsana, Maya’s house cook.

Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, ‘Jalsa’ promises to keep you at the edge, leaving you wanting for more.

Apart from Vidya and Shefali, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidharti Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla. ‘Jalsa’ will release on March 18, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:48 PM IST