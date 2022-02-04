Photos: Makers of Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's 'Rocket Boys' celebrate launch of the series

The makers of 'Rocket Boys', starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles, recently celebrated the launch of their series.

Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment hosted a special gathering recently.

Directed by Abhay Pannu, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur (Roy Kapur Films), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), the series has struck a chord with the audiences and been winning hearts.

Joining the producers to celebrate the launch were actors Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, KC Shankar, Saba Azad, Rajit Kapur and Arjun Radhakrishnan.

Also present was the stellar cast of the light-hearted, entertaining series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' along with directors Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee.

Take a look at the photos here:

The series will premiere on SonyLIV from February 4.

A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.

It also stars talents like Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 08:24 PM IST