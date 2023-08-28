PHOTOS: Haryana Governor Visits Allu Arjun's Residence To Congratulate For His National Award Win

South superstar Allu Arjun recently bagged the coveted National Award for Best Actor for his exceptional portrayal in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

The blockbuster's success has transcended borders, and now, it's not just the audience and fans who are celebrating – the political arena is also joining in on the congratulations.

HARYANA GOVERNOR MEETS ALLU ARJUN

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya paid a visit to Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad on August 28th to personally congratulate the actor.

The Governor extended his admiration for Allu Arjun's remarkable performance and shared heartwarming snapshots of their meeting on Twitter.

"Had a pleasant meeting with prominent film personality Shri @alluarjun GarU---Best wishes for the future," he tweeted.

This appreciation didn't stop here. Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela, fellow friends from the Telugu film fraternity, showered Allu Arjun with floral felicitations and heartfelt words. Their message expressed, "Dearest Bunny, Congrats. We're so happy 4 you. Here's to manyy moree such awards. Lotss of Lovee."

ALLU ARJUN IN PUSHPA 2

The success of "Pushpa: The Rise" isn't just a feather in Allu Arjun's cap – it's a milestone in the Telugu film industry. The film, a collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, not only struck gold at the box office but also etched its name in history as one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies ever.

Fans' excitement is at its zenith as Allu Arjun and the team gear up for the sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule", set to hit the screens later this year.

