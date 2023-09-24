PHOTOS: Groom Raghav Chadha Wedding Look LEAKED As He Arrives To Marry Parineeti Chopra | Photo Via Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married soon. The duo will be tying the knot today in Udaipur at the Leela Palace. Now, ahead of their wedding, a leaked picture of the groom is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the photos, Raghav can be seen wearing an ivory-coloured sherwani. However, the groom's face was not seen.

Check it out:

Reportedly, the jaimala is expected to begin at 3:30 pm, which will be followed by pheras at 4 pm and Vidai at 6:30 pm. Post-wedding, Parineeti and Raghav will host a grand reception at 8:30 pm with the theme 'A Night of Amore

Earlier today, Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Aaditya Thackeray, and Harbhajan Singh, along with his wife Geeta Basra and kids, arrived in Udaipur. On Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were seen reaching Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding.

As per the media reports, Parineeti Chopra's cousin and sister, Priyanka Chopra, will not be attending the wedding in Udaipur. On Saturday, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress congratulated Parineeti and wrote on her Instagram story. "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings."

Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week in Delhi. In May, the couple got engaged in the presence of family members and friends.

