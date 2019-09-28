Photos: Aamir, Deepika, Shah Rukh attend Ranbir's birthday bash hosted by Alia

Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns 37 today, while his mother took a trip down the memory lane and shared some unseen pictures of the birthday boy, his ladylove Alia Bhatt hosted a midnight bash at Bandra, for friends from the film fraternity.

Marking their presence were Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Basu, and music director Pritam among others. Here's a gallery from last night.