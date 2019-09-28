Photos: Aamir, Deepika, Shah Rukh attend Ranbir's birthday bash hosted by Alia

Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns 37 today, while his mother took a trip down the memory lane and shared some unseen pictures of the birthday boy, his ladylove Alia Bhatt hosted a midnight bash at Bandra, for friends from the film fraternity.
Marking their presence were Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Basu, and music director Pritam among others. Here's a gallery from last night.
On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' which is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by director Ayan Mukerji. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)