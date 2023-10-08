 PHOTOS: 2018 Director Jude Anthany Joseph Meets Rajinikanth, Seeks Blessings Ahead Of Oscars 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTOS: 2018 Director Jude Anthany Joseph Meets Rajinikanth, Seeks Blessings Ahead Of Oscars 2024

PHOTOS: 2018 Director Jude Anthany Joseph Meets Rajinikanth, Seeks Blessings Ahead Of Oscars 2024

The filmmaker also shared a conversation he had with the cinema icon about '2018 - Everyone is a Hero'

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Jude Anthany Joseph, director of India's official Oscar entry '2018', met Rajinikanth and sought the superstar's blessings. '2018 - Everyone is a Hero', the Malayalam multi-starrer based on the Kerala floods that year, was in September selected unanimously to represent the country in the best international film category at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Joseph on Sunday shared a series of pictures with Rajinikanth on his official Instagram. "What a wonderful day to start. Can't stop posting (from) the excitement," he wrote.

In another post on the social media app, the filmmaker shared a conversation he had with the cinema icon about '2018 - Everyone is a Hero'.

Read Also
Tovino Thomas Reacts To 2018's Official Entry For Oscars 2024: 'This Is Huge, Fingers Crossed'
article-image

"Thalaiver said 'What a film, Jude, how did you shoot? Amazing work.' N then we sought his blessings for the Oscar campaign journey... Thalaiver said '... my blessings n prayers'. Thank you God for this unforgettable opportunity. N Thank you my dear friend Soundharya for making this happen (sic)" he added.

'2018 - Everyone is a Hero' released in theatres in May 2023. According to the makers, the survival drama had crossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office to become the highest grossing film in Malayalam cinema.

It stars Tovino Thomas, Tanvi Ram, Kunchako Boban and Aparna Balamurali.

Read Also
Oscars 2024: Where To Watch India's Official Entry 2018: Everyone Is A Hero?
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahira Khan Receives Hate For Sleeveless Outfit, Serving Alcohol At Pre-Wedding Party

Mahira Khan Receives Hate For Sleeveless Outfit, Serving Alcohol At Pre-Wedding Party

Singer Bruno Mars Leaves Israel After Cancelling Concert Amid Israel-Palestinian War

Singer Bruno Mars Leaves Israel After Cancelling Concert Amid Israel-Palestinian War

Gurdas Maan's Canada Tour POSTPONED Amid Diplomatic Unrest Between India-Canada, Team Apologises &...

Gurdas Maan's Canada Tour POSTPONED Amid Diplomatic Unrest Between India-Canada, Team Apologises &...

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuchha Gets Emotional As She Returns To Mumbai After Being Stuck In War-Torn...

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuchha Gets Emotional As She Returns To Mumbai After Being Stuck In War-Torn...

Samantha Calls Rhea Chakraborty 'Hero' As She Opens Up About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Samantha Calls Rhea Chakraborty 'Hero' As She Opens Up About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death