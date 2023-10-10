 PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Gets Surprise Visit By 'Kaminey' Director Vishal Bhardwaj At Her Los Angeles Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Gets Surprise Visit By 'Kaminey' Director Vishal Bhardwaj At Her Los Angeles Home

PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Gets Surprise Visit By 'Kaminey' Director Vishal Bhardwaj At Her Los Angeles Home

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie hosted Vishal Bhardwaj recently.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

Ace director Vishal Bharadwaj paid Priyanka Chopra a visit.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories to share a photo of herself with Vishal and her daughter Malti Marie on Tuesday.

She wrote, "@vishalrbhardwaj surprise visit." The trio can be seen riding in a cart. Priyanka wore black shorts and an orange shirt. Malti matches her by wearing an orange dress, orange sunglasses, and a white cap. Vishal, on the other hand, wore a grey shirt and black trousers.

Read Also
Nick Jonas' September Photo Dump Features Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie
article-image

Vishal directed Priyanka in 'Kaminey' and in '7 Khoon Maaf.' Priyanka resides in Los Angeles with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.'

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Vishal, on the other hand, is pleased with the excellent response to his recent spy thriller flick 'Khufiya. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.'

Khufiya is based on true events and is based on a book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. The film is available on Netflix.

Read Also
Khufiya Web Review: Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi Deliver Remarkable Performances In This Gripping Thriller
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat Visits Golden Temple With Kriti Kharbanda As Fukrey 3 Collects ₹100 Crore At...

PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat Visits Golden Temple With Kriti Kharbanda As Fukrey 3 Collects ₹100 Crore At...

Inside Amitabh Bachchan's ₹100 Crore Mumbai Bungalow Jalsa: From Gym To Recording Studio

Inside Amitabh Bachchan's ₹100 Crore Mumbai Bungalow Jalsa: From Gym To Recording Studio

Vicky Kaushal To Unveil Sam Bahadur's Teaser During India VS Pak ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Vicky Kaushal To Unveil Sam Bahadur's Teaser During India VS Pak ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Sunny Deol To Play Lord Hanuman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know

Sunny Deol To Play Lord Hanuman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know

PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia Is 'Over The Moon' As She Announces OTT Debut Based On Mental Health

PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia Is 'Over The Moon' As She Announces OTT Debut Based On Mental Health