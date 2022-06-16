e-Paper Get App

Photo: Kenny Sebastian's name appears in English exam paper, comedian says 'feels like an achievement'

Sebastian shared the photograph of the exam paper, which has a question related to him

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Popular stand-up comic Kenny Sebastian posted a picture of an English question paper and it has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The photograph showed a section from the creative writing skills which had a paragraph on the comedian.

The paragraph on Sebastian read, "Mr Kenny Sebastian, the popular stand-up comedian, was to perform in your school. Due to some reasons, the programme was postponed. Write a notice in about 50 words informing the students about the new date on which he is coming. You are Ali/Alisia, Secretary Arts Club, The Sunrise Public School, Delhi."

Sebastian shared the photograph of the exam paper, which has a question related to the comic, on Instagram. Alongside the image, he wrote: ""Someone DM'd me that I am on their English term paper."

"This feels more like an achievement than any award honestly. Shoutout to the person who formulated the question (exam paper person?). I like how professional I am in the question. I just postponed the show, I didn't cancel it. I want to announce my tour like this as well. On English question papers."

He then wrote: "Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together. 5 marks," he said.

"Also, English was my favourite subject (and teacher) in school. Full circle haha."

article-image

