PHOTO: Bigg Boss 6 Fame Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble Blessed With A Baby Boy, Reveal Newborn's Name

On Friday, Bigg Boss 6 fame Aashka Goradia announced that she had welcomed a baby boy with her husband Brent Goble.

The couple shared the first picture of their newborn and revealed that they have named their baby boy William Alexander.

"This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I’ll be Alex’s Daddy. Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I’ve never known a love like this. Now and everyday, I’ll have living proof God exists," Aashka and Brent wrote.

Soon after, Aashka's industry friends took to the comments section and congratulated the parents. Mouni Roy commented, "My Alexiiiiiiiii, my kot kot. Maasi can’t wait to see him. All my love and blessings for my nephew."

Juhi Parmar wrote, "Oh wow that makes my heart so happy.. congratulations to both of you and lots of love to the little angel.. May God bless him and you both with so much love on this wonderful journey.. love love love."

Jannat Zubair added, "Omg congratulations congratulations. So so happy!!!! May Allah always bless you guys with the best!" Smriti Irani, Kishwer Merchant, Maahi Vij, Ridhima Pandit, Monalisa, Abigail Pande, Nandish Sandhu, and others also sent love to the couple.

Aashka and Brent announced their pregnancy in May this year after tying the knot in 2017.

