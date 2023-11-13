PHOTO: Aadar Jain Makes Relationship Official With Alekha Advani After Breakup With Tara Sutaria | Photo Via Instagram

On November 13, Aadar Jain confirmed his relationship with his new girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his ladylove. "Light of my life," Aadar captioned the photo. In it, the couple can be seen holding hands as they rested on the couch.

Reacting to the photo, Aadar Jain's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to the comments section and wrote, "I can’t wait to meet ur “light.""

Recently at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali party, Aadar arrived with Alekha hand in hand as they headed to Kareena's residence. The party was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, and Karisma Kapoor, among others.

Aadar was earlier in a relationship with Tara Sutaria. The duo made their relationship official in 2020 after dating for a couple of years. Tara and Aadar were often spotted by the paparazzi, and the Apurva actress was also seen with him at all the Kapoor family functions.

Recently, Tara confirmed her breakup with Aadar and told News 18 that she is not in a relationship with anyone.

On the work front, Aadar was last seen in the 2021 film, Hello Charlie, which starred Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain and debutante Shhloka Pandit with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav. Next, he will feature in the series Unreal.

