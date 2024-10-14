'Phatt Jati Hai Yaar': Rajkummar Rao Opens Up On His Mother Kamlesh's Death, Recalls Crying Nonstop On Sets Of Newton

Photo Via: Samdish Bhatia YouTube

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently opened up on the death of his mother Kamlesh Yadav's demise. He recalled receiving the heartbreaking news while shooting for his 2017 film Newton in Chhattisgarh.

Appearing on Samdish Bhatia's podcast Mauj Masti, Rajkummar said, "I still remember that day. There was a booth scene where I was sitting and I had to walk outside, I gave the shot and walked towards the gate. There was a ground and I could see someone running towards me. My mother was a little sick, but she was only 54, so I thought nothing was going to happen."

"I was wondering why he was running so fast in a jungle. He came to me and said, 'Raj sir, Patralekhaa wants to talk to you.' A thought came to my mind that my father might have passed away because you could see on the guy's face that there was bad news," he added.

Furthermore, Rajkummar revealed that Patralekhaa called him to break the news and suddenly everything came crashing down to him.

He mentioned that since Newton was a small-budget film, he worried that his absence would hamper the production. Thus, he informed the production house and he would return in a day. Despite the makers encouraging him to take more time to grieve his mother's loss, he completed his mother’s last rites and went back to the sets.

"I went back to the set and I thought that I would manage; I am strong, but I could not. Phatt jati hai yaar. Mein ro raha hota tha continues, fir mera jo ek best friend hai, Anish, the sound designer, he was also on the set luckily, usne mujhe bohot sambal liya," he added.

Rao expressed that the only guilt or regret he has in his life that he could not spend more time with his parents.

The actor revealed that his mother had been dealing with heart issues and was in Gurgaon, Delhi. He also shared that she experienced dementia for a period.

"If she were alive, things would have been much different and for good. I could not get her to Bombay and she always wanted to meet Amitabh Bachchan Sahab. She was a huge fan, but I still her presence around me," he concluded.

Read Also Rajkummar Rao Misses Mother Kamlesh Yadav On Her 8th Death Anniversary, Shares Emotional Note

Rajkummar's mother, Kamlesh Yadav died in 2016.