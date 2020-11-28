PETA honours Richa Chadha with Best Vegan Style Icon Award

Richa Chadha has always been vocal about environmental issues and has speaking about the need for cruelty-free clothing. And, days after winning the Dr Ambedkar Bharat Ratna honour for her contribution to cinema, the ‘Fukrey’ actor has added another gong to her awards list: Peta’s Best Vegan Style Icon.

Speaking about it, Richa said, "Am delighted to be named a style icon. Although it's not always possible because we rely on stylists and make up people to make us look great and can't always choose cruelty free things, in my personal life I always strive to stay the course. For instance, I stopped wearing silk and leather a few years ago. Am very pleased with this recognition. Thank you Peta.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India this year hosted the virtual edition of their awards and announced the winners of the Vegan Fashion Awards 2020 amidst much fanfare. The initiative recognises the most progressive brands and individuals ushering forth animal-free fashion.