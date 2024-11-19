 'People Call Me Indian Latina Because Of My..': Bigg Boss 18's Wild Card Entrant Aditi Mistry On Adding Hotness To Show
Aditi Mistry, who has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card entrant, revealed being addressed an 'Indian Latina.' Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose have also entered the show as wild card contestants along with Aditi.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

Aditi Mistry, who has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant enjoys a whopping 2.4 million followers count on her Instagram handle. The actress, before entering the Bigg Boss house claimed that the 'hotness factor' is missing from the show as of now and that she will be bringing it to the show.

article-image

In a conversation with India Forums, the actress addresses herself as the 'Indian Latina,' and states that she is all set to bring the hotness factor to the show. Aditi says, ''People often call me 'Indian Latina' because of my physique, but I’m a proud Gujarati! I’m here to add some glamour and hotness to the show, which I feel is currently missing. You’ve never seen someone like me before, so I’m sure it’s going to be a lot of fun.''

The actress also states that she is not participating in the show to revive her career or to chase any sort of controversies. Aditi says, ''I’m not here to revive my career or to chase controversies. I just want to entertain people, have fun, and be myself. It’s a huge platform, and I’ve always dreamed of being here. My goal is to just enjoy the experience and give my best.''

article-image

For the uninformed, Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose have also entered the show along with Aditi as wild card contestants. Prior to them, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee had entered Bigg Boss 18 as wild card contestants.

