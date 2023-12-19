 'Pehle Hindi Thik Karo': Bobby Deol Reveals His Advice To Sons Aryaman & Dharam Before Pursuing Acting
Bobby Deol has two sons with Tania Deol -- Aryaman Deol, who might mark his Bollywood debut soon, and Dharam Deol

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Animal, has been quite vocal about his struggles in the film industry. And he has now revealed the one important advice that he has given his sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol, who also aspire to be actors.

During a recent chat, Bobby was seen sharing that he has asked his sons to fix their Hindi language if they really wish to be actors.

"My sons want to be actors, and I keep telling them that first, apni Hindi thik karo. Because they don't speak Hindi properly as everyone is used to conversing in English with each other," he said.

He went on to say that he believes once an actor has a command over their lines and the language then they don't have to think about anything or mug up the dialogues, and rather, they can actually feel the character.

Bobby's elder son, Aryaman Deol, is quite the heartthrob despite not being a part of films yet. He is often seen looking dashing while attending events with his parents. Though several reports have been doing the rounds about his acting debut, the star kid is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

On the other hand, Bobby's younger son Dharam has preferred to stay away from the limelight as of yet.

On the work front, Bobby has had an immensely successful year with Animal hitting the ball out of the park for him and becoming one of the highest grossers of 2023. The actor played what can be called one of the most violent and gory villains of all time in Animal. Interestingly, he played a mute character in the film and despite having no dialogues and limited screen time, he sent people roaring for him in theatres.

