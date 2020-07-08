Payal Rohatgi blames 'liberals, extremists' after her Twitter account gets suspended

Model-actress Payal Rohatgi, who often makes headlines for her controversial tweets, on Wednesday revealed that her Twitter account has been suspended. She shared a video on Instagram and said that the reasons are unknown to her as she was not sent any email from Twitter India. The 'Bigg Boss' fame has shared a video message, where she urged netizens to help her restore her account.

In the video message, Payal said, "No reason has been given, no e-mail has been sent on my official e-mail id and my account has been suspended. I don't know what the reason is. It is for all of you'll to figure out with Twitter India that why have they deleted my account. Neither do I abuse people nor do I use any wrong word for anyone."

"I obviously attempt to share facts, but this effort of mine has been projected in a bad light by liberals and people who are extremists, who control Twitter. Hence, I appeal to people to please urge Twitter to restore my account, otherwise, I will not be able to talk to everyone," she added.