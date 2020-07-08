Payal Rohatgi blames 'liberals, extremists' after her Twitter account gets suspended

Model-actress Payal Rohatgi, who often makes headlines for her controversial tweets, on Wednesday revealed that her Twitter account has been suspended. She shared a video on Instagram and said that the reasons are unknown to her as she was not sent any email from Twitter India. The 'Bigg Boss' fame has shared a video message, where she urged netizens to help her restore her account.
In the video message, Payal said, "No reason has been given, no e-mail has been sent on my official e-mail id and my account has been suspended. I don't know what the reason is. It is for all of you'll to figure out with Twitter India that why have they deleted my account. Neither do I abuse people nor do I use any wrong word for anyone."
"I obviously attempt to share facts, but this effort of mine has been projected in a bad light by liberals and people who are extremists, who control Twitter. Hence, I appeal to people to please urge Twitter to restore my account, otherwise, I will not be able to talk to everyone," she added.
This isn't the first time Rohatgi's account on the micro-blogging site has been suspended. Earlier in June, an abusive tweet led to the suspension of her account.
She has also faced legal trouble due to her posts on social media. Last year in December, Payal Rohatgi was arrested from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family. The actress was booked by the Bundi police under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.
Payal's arrest had sparked a conversation about freedom of expression. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had asked for the actress' release saying that the Freedom of Expression must be upheld. However, he had added that the comments made by Rohatgi were tasteless and false, typical Sanghi drivel circulated on WhatsApp.
"There’s little doubt that the comments of @Payal_Rohatgi were tasteless & false, typical Sanghi drivel circulated on @whatsapp. But to arrest her is unwise: upholding freedom of expression means allowing her to say stupid things w’out police getting involved. She shd be released," Tharoor wrote on Twitter.