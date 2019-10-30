Patti LaBelle says she was offered 'I Will Always Love You' before Whitney Houston

Veteran singer Patti LaBelle has revealed she was Dolly Parton's original choice to sing "I Will Always Love You", the track that went on to become one of Whitney Houston's biggest hits.

Before LaBelle could come on board officially, the song, penned by Parton, featured in the 1992 film "The Bodyguard", sung by Houston.

"Dolly Parton offered it to me before 'The Bodyguard'. And I said to Dolly, 'Oh yes, I want to do that song.' And before I could say a real yes, it was in the movie and Whitney killed it," LaBelle said on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen".

The "Lady Marmalade" singer praised "girlfriend" and "so phenomenal" Houston for her singing performance and recalled jamming with her back in the day.

"So, I have not done it since Whitney but I plan to put it in my show one day. But I was so happy that Whitney got that song and it went like it did. But Dolly Parton and I had planned. (She said), 'Patti, you gonna sing that song!' Next (minute)... That's how show business is," LaBelle added.

Parton wrote the song and recorded its country version in 1973, releasing the track the following year. Houston later recorded her version for the film, in which she starred along with Kevin Costner.