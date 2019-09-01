Patralekhaa: My ideal weekend would be chilling at home with my dog, and watching movies

What do you like the most about your weekends?

In a creative line you don’t really have weekends. But when I do I like going to the movies on a Sunday afternoon. And also staying awake a bit late on Saturday night.

What makes you look forward to it?

I feel the weekend is meant for relaxing. My friends, who are not from the industry, can relax during the weekend so we chill together. And, the most important part: New film releases every Friday. So I really look forward to it.