Patralekhaa: My ideal weekend would be chilling at home with my dog, and watching movies

What do you like the most about your weekends?
In a creative line you don’t really have weekends. But when I do I like going to the movies on a Sunday afternoon. And also staying awake a bit late on Saturday night.
What makes you look forward to it?
I feel the weekend is meant for relaxing. My friends, who are not from the industry, can relax during the weekend so we chill together. And, the most important part: New film releases every Friday. So I really look forward to it.
Can you talk about your most memorable weekends?
I have a lot of them. But to share one I would say, when I was at boarding school, every weekend we were allowed to go out to the city!
Do you believe in a work-life balance concept? How do you keep stress at bay?
Yes, I believe in creating work-life balance. I keep stress away by working out and watching movies.
What makes you feel rejuvenated?
Working out, reading and watching series.
Do you think everyone should have a hobby?
Yes, because a hobby is a stress-buster.
