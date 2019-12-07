'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener, mints Rs 9.10 crore

Kartik Aaryan' s latest romantic-drama 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 9.10 crore on its first day.

Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He explained that the strong word of mouth referrals, along with Kartik's image of a bankable star, are the key contributors for the movie's collection. Adarsh expects the business to grow further on Day 2 and 3.