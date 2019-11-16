Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday shares her feelings as she gets love from fans for song 'Dheeme Dheeme'

Giving us the beats and grooves for the times to come, Ananya Panday’s ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ is now ruling the charts where it has become the widely loved party number as well. Bringing her best foot forward along with all the sensational looks, the fans of Ananya love how she owns the song with her confident attitude and hot look throughout the song.

Expressing how she feels about all the love coming her way from the fans with her sensational looks becoming the talk of the town, Ananya shares, “It was a lot of fun obviously dressing up and looking glamorous. Which girl doesn’t enjoy doing that? It was a lot of fun wearing that super cute dress and getting this intense makeup done and doing my hair all cute and giving those beauty shots was a lot of fun and I think it’s interesting for me because in the song especially, I look a lot older than I have looked in the past because obviously, I’m growing up also.”