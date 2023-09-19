Parineeti & Raghav's Mehndi Ceremony To Begin At 3 PM In Delhi | Photo by ANI

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, arrived in Delhi on Sunday for her Mehndi celebrations. Raghav’s flat at Pandara Road is beefed up with tight security, ahead of their marriage. Their Mehndi will begin at 3 p.m. today. The duo will reportedly leave for Udaipur for the main wedding functions scheduled on September 23 and 24. The grand affair will take place at Udaipur’s luxurious The Leela Palace.

Back in Mumbai, Parineeti’s residence has been lit up as the bridal party kickstarts wedding celebrations.

Parineeti and Raghav’s journey culminated in a ring exchange ceremony on May 13, held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, graced by their nearest and dearest. The star-studded affair saw the presence of notable politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Prior to their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had chosen to keep their relationship under wraps. It's known that the two had been acquainted for several years before they took the plunge into a romantic partnership.

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the film Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl in 2011, where she received critical acclaim for her performance. She gained further recognition for her roles in movies like Ishaqzaade (2012), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).

Apart from acting, Parineeti is known for her melodious voice and has lent her vocals to a few songs in her films.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti is set to share the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, a film helmed by Imtiaz Ali that delves into the lives of the renowned Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Additionally, she has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, alongside Akshay Kumar, lined up in her roster.

