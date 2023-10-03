Parineeti Chopra Wanted To Ditch Heels For Sneakers On Wedding Day & Her Footwear Had Couple's Initials, Reveals Stylist

Actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple has shared several photos and videos on social media to give a glimpse of their big-fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Several inside details about their big day and the pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online. Now, Parineeti's wedding stylist Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani shared some interesting details about the bride's look.

In an interview with ETimes, the stylist revealed that Parineeti wanted to be comfortable and not treated like a 'heroine' on her wedding day. In fact, she also wanted to ditch heels and pair her wedding outfit with sneakers or flats.

The stylist also revealed that all of Parineeti's footwear at her wedding functions had the couple's initials on them.

Parineeti and Raghav opted for a white-themed wedding and both of them wore shades of whites, ivory and gold. Like a quintessential Punjabi bride, Parineeti also wore a gold-toned kaleere, and her wrist was adorned with a heavy set of pink chooras.

Manish, who designed Parineeti's lehenga, shared some unseen wedding photos and said that the actress added her nani's challa to her lehenga as she wanted to pay tribute to her.

Parineeti and Raghav's two-day wedding was a grand affair with several politicians and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted from September 22 in Udaipur.

Before the traditional rituals, the couple organised a Sports Day in Delhi and the Chadhas and Chopras competed against each other. They played cricket and other games like Lemon and Spoon race and musical chair.

They have been sharing glimpses of their not-so-traditional rituals with their fans and well-wishers on social media.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. According to several media reports, new bride Parineeti will shift base to Delhi and the newlyweds will skip their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.

