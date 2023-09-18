Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Preparations Begin At Groom's Residence In Delhi Ahead Of The Big Day (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. The couple will take part in an ardaas function in Delhi on Sunday, which will kickstart their pre-wedding festivities.

Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows Raghav's residence getting prepped for the celebrations in Delhi. The workers can be seen setting up the decor, along with many other things, ahead of the wedding.

On Sunday, the bride-to-be, Parineeti, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she arrived to catch her Delhi flight. Raghav Chadha was seen at the Delhi airport as he arrived to receive her as she reached Delhi to kickstart wedding celebrations.

A report in ETimes also stated that Parineeti and Raghav are likely to kickstart their wedding celebrations with a cricket match in Delhi. After the cricket match, the couple will head to Udaipur for their wedding.

A few days ago, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding cards also surfaced online. Their wedding is said to have themes like the 1990s edition, Blooms & Bites, and a white-themed wedding. The duo will get married during the day at the Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. They will also host a reception party for their friends and colleagues on September 30 at the Taj, Chandigarh. Nearly 200 guests are expected to attend the function.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)