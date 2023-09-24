Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride's Bidaai Ceremony Begins, Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Plays (WATCH)

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Plays At Bride's Bidaai (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially married now. Earlier today, the couple tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The duo has yet to make an official announcement on social media.

Now, the bidaai ceremony of Parineeti has begun, and in one of the videos, Kabira from Ranbir Kapoor's movie, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, can be heard playing. The venue is also adorned with golden lights. After the bidaai, the reception is set to take place at 9 p.m. The theme chosen for the main wedding is said to be 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.'

Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, his wife Geeta Basra, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Aditya Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. However, Parineeti's cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra, skipped Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, but Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra, attended the wedding.

According to News18, Parineeti and Raghav will be hosting two reception dinners, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. "The one in the national capital will see a host of politicians. In Mumbai, Parineeti will be celebrating the next chapter of her life with her film industry friends," said the source.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in a private ceremony at the Kapurthala house in Delhi in the presence of family members and friends.

