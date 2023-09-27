Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Took Only ₹11 Milni From Wedding Guests, Had Strict No Gifts Policy

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, Sunday. Their wedding was attended by their closest friends, family members, and some of the biggest names from political and entertainment circles.

Among those who attended the wedding from the groom's side were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and others.

On the other hand, Parineeti's best friend, tennis legend Sania Mirza, graced the wedding from the bride's side, along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actress' cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave the wedding a miss due to "prior commitments".

A recent report has now revealed that the bride and groom had a strict "no gift" policy and they requested the high profile guests to not present expensive gifts to them. Instead, they asked everyone to shower them with abundance of love and blessings.

Not just that, but for the customary 'milni' too, both Parineeti and Raghav strictly limited the amount to only Rs 11. The milni is the amount which a bride's family presents to the groom while blessing him post the wedding as per Hindu traditions.

Parineeti and Raghav made sure that their guests were entertained, and for that, they organised several live music sessions and the best chefs from the country were flown down to curate their special wedding menu, keeping everyone's tastes in mind.

The couple reportedly also gifted their guests with a complimentary boat ride across lake Pichola and several other return gifts as a token of thanks for attending their wedding.

The newlyweds returned to Delhi after the wedding, where Parineeti was welcomed to Raghav's home officially as his wife. They will now throw a lavish reception bash for their friends in Chandigarh on September 30.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)