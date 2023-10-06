Parineeti Chopra Or Raghav Chadha? Actress Reveals Who Said 'I Love You' First In Viral Griha Pravesh Video (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot to Raghav Chadha at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony on September 24, 2023, that was attended by their close family and friends.

After getting married in Udaipur, the newlywed couple headed to Chadha's residence in Delhi to perform the griha pravesh ritual. A new video shared by the Ishaqzaade actress shows her grand griha pravesh, which was done by her in-laws.

Check out the video:

The video also shows fun games hosted by the Chadhas for their new bahu. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress also revealed that she was the first one to say 'I Love You' to Raghav. At the entrance of Raghav's residence, one can see floral decor to welcome the duo home; she was also surprised by Dhol.

Parineeti is seen donning a neon green suit with a pink chooda and vermillion on her forehead, and her diamond-studded mangal sutra, Raghav, on the other hand, wore a brown kurta with white pants.

Sharing the official wedding photos, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .."