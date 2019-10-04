Parineeti Chopra misses getting glamourous for months, here's what she did

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra says she has not done "glam" for months as she is busy with two realistic films -- "The Girl On The Train" Hindi remake and a biopic on ace badminton star Saina Nehwal.

Parineeti on Thursday took to Instagram to share her glamorous avatar. In the image, she is seen wearing a sizzling red ensemble. She completed her look with classic red lips and dewy make-up.

"Busy with Saina Nehwal prep right now and just came from 'The Girl On The Train'. Both realistic films. Haven't done 'glam' in months! This picture is more for me and less for Instagram," Parineeti captioned the image.