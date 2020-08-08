Paramount puts Noah Hawley's 'Star Trek' movie on hold

Paramount Pictures has decided to put Noah Hawley's planned "Star Trek" movie on the back burner.

According to Deadline, Paramount Motion Picture Group's president Emma Watts halted the project to get clarity on how to handle the next "Star Trek" movie.

The studio, however, has no plans to shelve the project.

The fourth film in the franchise, with Hawley on board as the director, was announced last year in November.

The core cast of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana was expected to return for the movie.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams, who kickstarted the franchise with 2009's "Star Trek", was set to produce through his Bad Robot production house.

Paramount had also been developing another "Star Trek" project with Quentin Tarantino producing and Mark L. Smith writing.