Paparazzi Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan and others clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as they stepped out with family.

Aamir Khan was clicked by paps with son Azad Rao Khan outside a shoe store in Bandra. Aamir was seen wearing dhoti and a cotton traditional sadhra. He also wore traditional Kolhapuri chappals.

Shilpa Shetty was spotted at Gateway of India with kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra on the way to Alibaug. Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a white T-shirt with light brown trousers, matching sneakers and carrying a Fendi bag. She also opted for a black face mask and dark sunglasses.

She was also accompanied by sister Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. Shamita Shetty opted for a blue and pink outfit with white sneakers while Raqesh sported a T-shirt under a jacket, denim pants and sneakers.

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted by paps in Bandra. Neha Sharma was also spotted in Bandra outside her gym. She sported an all black look and was wearing sunglasses.

Karishma Tanna was also spotted after her workout session with husband Varun Bangera. She tied the knot with long time beau Varun in an intimate ceremony on February 5. The wedding was a grand affair in the presence of their family members and close friends in Mumbai.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:43 PM IST