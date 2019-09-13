Entertainment

Paparazzi Files: Genelia Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor captured by shutterbugs

By FPJ Web Desk

Rumored B-town couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan are preparing for their next projects.

Paparazzi Files: Genelia Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor captured by shutterbugs

Rumored B-town couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan are preparing for their next projects. Sara, who will be seen with Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No 1’ remake is often spots by paparazzi at her dance rehearsals in Juhu. Kartik Aaryan also today spotted by paps at dance classes in Andheri.

Mumbai airport has become the everyday place to spot a celebrity at any time. Today also media spotted Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor, and Zareen Khan at an airport. Arjun Kapoor was returning from Delhi as he attended a fashion event and walked ramp for designer Kunal Rawal.

Fitness enthusiast Shahid Kapoor was snapped at ithink fitness this morning. Also Genelia Deshmukh spotted after her gym session in the city.

Mohit Raina and Divya Khosla Kumar snapped by paps at Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures office.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

