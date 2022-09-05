Pankaj Tripathi Birthday Special: Famous dialogues of the 'Mirzapur' actor

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is celebrating his 46th birthday on September 5. He made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a small role in 'Run' and over the years, he has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry.

It was his role in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' that got the audience to take note of his talent. Since then, he has continued to give one outstanding performance after the other and in fact, he even won the National Film Award – Special Mention for his role in 'Newton' that was India's official entry to the Oscars.

He proved he is a versatile actor every time he appeared on the screen and has been a part of many successful films and OTT shows.

Pankaj Tripathi was born in Bihar. He is the youngest one amongst the four siblings.

As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let's take a look at his famous dialogues:

"Yahan kabootar bhi ek pankh se udhta hai ... aur doosre se apna izzat bachata hai."

-Gangs of Wasseypur

"Sex kartey samay aadmi emotional nahi ho sakta kya?"

-Phamous

"Agar tum apne kaam mein imaandaar ho, toh desh ke saath gadaari kar hi nahi sakte."

-Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

"Rules rules karte rehte hain basic rule bhul gaye. Addition ke pehle division hota hai."

-Newton

"Humaare pitaji kehte hain joh kheer nahi khaaya woh maushya yoni mein paida hone ka puranta faayda nahi uthaaya."

-Masaan

"Voting machine ek khilone jaisa hai. Joh pasand aaye, accha lage, woh button daba do."

-Newton

"Deviji aapko pata hai yahan 28 traine rukti hain. Aur kitni nahi rukti?… 64! Matlab yahan aana aasaan hai, yahan se jaana mushkil."

-Masaan

"Shudh shakahari, dal bhaat tarkaari, sab maal sarkari."

-Manjhi: The Mountain Man

"Arre waah! Yeh toh sandaas se leke sushila tak sab dikh raha hai!"

-Bareilly ki Barfi

Voh Stree hain, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai....

-Stree

"Apne sath mat jodiye hamko, alag hain."

-Gangs of WasseypurSacred Games

Love is business.

- Sacred Games

"Yeh duniya kitni mushkil hai auraton ke liye, par uska hal pinjre mein qaid ho jaana nahi hai; pinjra todke udh jaana hai."

-Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

"Tumhe maar nahi rahe hai mukht kar rahe hai yeh shareer tyaag do fir naye body mein pravesh karlo."

-Ludo

