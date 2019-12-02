Panipat: 'Sapna hai Sach Hai' third soundtrack of Arjun Kapoor starrer out now

New Delhi: 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai' a third soundtrack from the upcoming Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt-starrer historic drama 'Panipat' was released on Monday.

Arjun, the lead actor who can be seen playing the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau shared the song on his Twitter. "A heartwarming tale of Sadashiv Rao @ Parvati Bai against the backdrop of the battle that changed history. Listen to #SapnaHaiSachHai, out now" he posted.

The two-minute-31 second melody showcases the wedding of Sadashiv and Paravati Bai (Kriti). Composed by Ajay-Atul, the video is rich with royalty attempts to gives a sense of calmness.

Penned by Javed Akhtar, crooners Shreya Ghoshal and Abhay Jodhpurkarthey, carry the slow tune with perfection.

Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suresh Oberoi, Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman, and Padmini Kolhapure. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the December 6 release will showcase the epic battle between the Marathas and Ahmed Shah Abdali's force.

The trailer received an overwhelming response from the viewers who were excited to see the third battle of Panipat being showcased on a huge scale on the silver screen.

The film is set to lock horns with the comedy-drama 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.