'Panipat' producers to chop controversial scenes from film: Rajasthan officials

Amid protests by Jat groups, the producers of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama "Panipat" have agreed to edit out the portion of the film, a senior state government official said here.

"The film distributor has communicated to us that the film producers would be editing certain portion of the film," additional chief secretary (home) Rajeeva Swarup told PTI on Wednesday.

He said that the producers would move the edited version of the film to censor board.

When contacted, a source close to the makers said, "We have deleted the scenes related to Maharaja Surajmal ji. Also, we have got the censor certificate with 11 minutes less length."