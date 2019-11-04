Panipat: Check out Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt's first look

Lead actors from the historical period drama film 'Panipat' shared their look from the film on Monday. While Sanjay Dutt is seen as fierce battle warrior, 'Ahmad Shah Abdali,' Kriti Sanon is seen as graceful 'Parvati Bai'.

Dutt shared the glimpse of his character on his social media handle and captioned the picture as, "Ahmad Shah Abdali - Death strikes where his shadow falls. Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #panipatlook." Dutt is playing the role of a fierce battle warrior as shown in the poster and is seen with a big moustache and beard.