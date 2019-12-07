'Panipat' Box Office collection: Despite positive reviews, Arjun, Kriti starrer collects only Rs 4.12 cr at box office

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Panipat' has been hailed by many critics as well as the audience. However, the movie was unable to perform at the box office on its first day with the collection of only Rs 4.12 crore.

Movie business analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to disclose the news saying "#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]."