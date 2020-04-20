Palghar Sadhu Lynching: Sona Mohapatra wonders if Arundhati Roy and her fans have picked up news for lynching

Palghar Police arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers, suspecting them as thieves on Sunday. While netizens reacted to the shocking news, singer Sona Mohapatra weighed in by drawing a connection to an earlier message shared by author and political activist Arundhati Roy.

On Saturday, Roy told a foreign news channel the Modi government was ‘exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to inflame tensions between Hindus and Muslims’.

She told Germany’s DW: “I think what has happened is COVID-19 has exposed things about India that all of us knew. This crisis of hatred against Muslims," she continued, "comes on the back of a massacre in Delhi, which was the result of people protesting against the anti-Muslim citizenship law. Under the cover of COVID-19 the government is moving to arrest young students, to fight cases against lawyers, against senior editors, against activists and intellectuals. Some of them have recently been put in jail."

Falling upon ponderous comparisons to the Nazis, Roy compared it to the Holocaust, saying: "The whole of the organization, the RSS to which Modi belongs, which is the mother ship of the BJP, has long said that India should be a Hindu nation. Its ideologues have likened the Muslims of India to the Jews of Germany. And if you look at the way in which they are using COVID, it was very much like typhus was used against the Jews to get ghettoize them, to stigmatize them."

Reacting to the same, Sona wrote on Twitter, I doubt AR & her cheerleaders including @dwnews have picked up the news about the #Palghar mob lynching two Sadhus.That it has been downplayed here to avoid inflaming communal tensions shows that #India is mature.Sad if our woke-hearts bleed selectively.That’s Reverse Privilege.”