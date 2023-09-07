Pakistani Actress Nausheen Wants To SLAP Kangana Ranaut: 'Focus On Your Ex-Boyfriends & Controversies' (WATCH)

Popular Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah recently slammed Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and said she wants to slap her. Nausheen recently appeared on a show and criticised Kangana for talking 'sh*t' about Pakistan without having any knowledge.

Nausheen also asked the Queen actress to focus on her 'acting, controversies and ex-boyfriends'.

The Pakistani actress reportedly stated, "The way she says sh*t about my country, the way she says a lot of crap about the Pakistan army, I salute her audacity. She has no knowledge but talks about the country, that too someone else’s country. Focus on your own country, focus on your acting, your direction… focus on your controversies and ex-boyfriends and what not."

"How do you know people are mistreated in Pakistan? How do you know about the Pakistan Army? How do you know about our agencies? We ourselves don’t know, the agencies are in our country, the Army is our country’s, they don’t share these things with us. They are secrets, are they not?'," Nausheen further asked.

Nausheen said Kangana is a 'beautiful woman and brilliant actress' but added that she is 'very bad' and 'extremist' when it comes to respecting other people and countries.

However, Kangana has not reacted to Nausheen's comments yet. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares her views and opinions on various issues.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

The actress will be seen as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. It marks her first solo-directorial film.

Besides Emergency, she is also gearing up for the release of Tejas in which she plays an Air Force Pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and it is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20, 2023. Kangana also has Chandramukhi 2 in her kitty.

