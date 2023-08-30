Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Fangirls Over Shah Rukh Khan, Recreates His Signature Pose (WATCH)

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is an ardent Shah Rukh Khan fan. She has often expressed her love for the superstar and once again, the actress shared a video in which she is seen trying to recreate his signature pose.

On Tuesday, Hania took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she recreates Shah Rukh's signature arms-stretched-out pose at different locations.

"Aee tum bore tou nai horahi na," she captioned her post. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons and asked her to 'keep the series of such reels going'.

"My favorite actress looks better with SRK's signature pose," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Divided by politics, united by Shah Rukh Khan ❤️"

"Tell me duniyaa ka Aisa kaun sa Kona hai jaha srk ke fans nahi hai... I'll wait," wrote another user.

It may be noted that Shah Rukh's pose has become iconic and the actor is often requested to strike it at various events. Shah Rukh is one of the biggest stars not just in India but also internationally. His charisma has won him admirers from all around the world.

A couple of months back, Hania had shared another video in which she attempted hook steps of Shah Rukh's songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dard-e-Disco, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, Chammak Challo, Jabra Fan, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Haule Haule.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Atlee's Jawan. The trailer of the much-awaited film will be launched at a grand event in Dubai on August 31.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. He will also have a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.