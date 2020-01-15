Pakistani actress calls out Tarek Fatah for mistaking movie scene on polio awareness as real-life incident

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat recently called out journalist and author Tarek Fatah for mistaking a scene from her film as a real-life incident and sharing it on social media.

Tarek had tweeted, “Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers: "I will never ever allow my children to take these drops. Never never will my kids drink these drops. Never."