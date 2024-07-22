 Pakistani Actor Naumaan Ijaz SLAMS Those Criticising Anant Ambani's Lavish Wedding: 'Khushi Unki, Paise Unka'
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand Mumbai ceremony on July 12, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
Following Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding, netizens criticised the Ambani family, one of the world's wealthiest, for their extravagant spending.

Recently, Pakistani actor Naumaan Ijaz slammed those who criticised Anant's wedding. He shared a photo of himself smiling at the camera on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, "Khushi unki, shadi unki, paisa unka, enjoyment unki, hum itni door baith ke unki khushi aur paisay per critise ker rahay hain.... why are you so concerned? If you didn't like them to be happy just ignore... nakay ehtajaj aur opinion dena farz ha....relax guys...dua karen Allah apko beh iss kabil banaey."

(Their happiness, their wedding, their money, their enjoyment, why should we criticise the Ambanis from afar? Stop commenting and pray that you become wealthy enough to afford such a wedding.)

Anant and Radhika's wedding was attended by thousands of guests, including prominent figures from the political, Bollywood, and sports arenas, as well as top international personalities.

The Ambanis kicked off the pre-wedding festivities in March by hosting over 1,200 guests for a three-day weekend in Jamnagar, Gujarat. While the couple's second pre-wedding was a cruise party, a four-day event that took place from May 29th to June 1.

According to India Today, the Ambanis will have more celebrations in London.

Anant got engaged to Radhika at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, in December 2022.

