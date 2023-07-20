OTT Binge List: From Bawaal To Trial Period, Hindi Shows & Films To Stream Online This Weekend

This weekend, the multiple streaming giants have an array of shows and films lined up for the Hindi audience, spread across various genres. From Bawaal, which is a love story with a World War II twist to the slice-of-life film Trial Period, viewers have the liberty to pick and choose as per their mood this weekend.

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

BAWAAL

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan,

Story: A small-town man falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town and marries her. But their love life goes for a toss as the dynamics change and they draw similarities between their lives and the World War II.

TRIAL PERIOD

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Aleya Sen

Cast: Manav Kaul, Genelia D'Souza, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor

Story: A working single mother's world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a new papa on a 30-day 'Trial Period'. This leads to the arrival of a simple yet affable man from Ujjain, who is in stark contrast to them.

KAALKOOT

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Sumit Saxena

Cast: Vijay Verma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Gopal Dutt, Yashpal Sharma

Story: A cop battles social challenges and marital pressure, while constantly facing bullying and pressure from his superiors. This series portrays the life of a determined police officer trying to bust an acid attack case while juggling his work-life balance.

DO GUBBARE

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Varun Narvekar

Cast: Mohan Agashe, Siddharth Shaw, Malhaar Rathod, Manasi Parekh

Story: It follows a youngsters journey as he becomes a paying guest at an elderly man's residence, who then guides him with his own life experiences. Do Gubbare is a heartwarming tale of an unexpected friendship that will leave you smiling!

