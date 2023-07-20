 OTT Binge List: From Bawaal To Trial Period, Hindi Shows & Films To Stream Online This Weekend
Between July 17 to July 23, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

This weekend, the multiple streaming giants have an array of shows and films lined up for the Hindi audience, spread across various genres. From Bawaal, which is a love story with a World War II twist to the slice-of-life film Trial Period, viewers have the liberty to pick and choose as per their mood this weekend.

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

BAWAAL

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan,

Story: A small-town man falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town and marries her. But their love life goes for a toss as the dynamics change and they draw similarities between their lives and the World War II.

TRIAL PERIOD

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Aleya Sen

Cast: Manav Kaul, Genelia D'Souza, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor

Story: A working single mother's world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a new papa on a 30-day 'Trial Period'. This leads to the arrival of a simple yet affable man from Ujjain, who is in stark contrast to them. 

KAALKOOT

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Sumit Saxena

Cast: Vijay Verma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Gopal Dutt, Yashpal Sharma

Story: A cop battles social challenges and marital pressure, while constantly facing bullying and pressure from his superiors. This series portrays the life of a determined police officer trying to bust an acid attack case while juggling his work-life balance.

DO GUBBARE

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Varun Narvekar

Cast: Mohan Agashe, Siddharth Shaw, Malhaar Rathod, Manasi Parekh

Story: It follows a youngsters journey as he becomes a paying guest at an elderly man's residence, who then guides him with his own life experiences. Do Gubbare is a heartwarming tale of an unexpected friendship that will leave you smiling!

