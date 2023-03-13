Oscars 2023: Check out Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli's FIRST reaction as Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song award

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees.

The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Soon after Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner by Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae, SS Rajamouli jumped from his seat as he clearly couldn't contain his excitement.

On the other hand, lead actors of RRR Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen hugging each other and clapping loudly as their faces brimmed with pride.

Check out the videos here:

Ram Charan: Naatu Naatu is no longer our song

Ram Charan said, "Congratulations to everyone. Naatu Naatu has become a global phenomenon and proof that a great story, as well a great song can transcend language and borders. This song is no longer our song. Naatu Naatu belongs to the public and the people of every age and culture who have embraced it. I would also like to congratulate Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for their big win for The Elephant Whisperers. It's a great moment for India today."

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

The peppy and foot-tapping chartbuster from RRR waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

It is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and it is composed by MM Keeravani.