Oscars 2022 Nominations: When and where to watch

The much-awaited Oscar nominations will finally be out today. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards globally at 5:18 am Pacific time (6:48 pm in India) across all 23 Academy Award categories.

It will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-comedian Leslie Jordan.

The presentations will be available to stream live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts.

The nominations will also be carried on national broadcast and streaming news programs, including ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ and ABC News Live, reported the LA Times.

According to media reports, Jane Campion’s 'The Power of the Dog', Kenneth Branagh’s 'Belfast' and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s tennis biopic 'King Richard' are among films that are expected to get a best picture nomination.

Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' remake and Paul Thomas Anderson’s 'Licorice Pizza' are in the running too, as well as popular titles like Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi spectacle 'Dune'. The Marvel flick 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' could be a surprise contender.

Tamil drama 'Koozhangal', which was India’s official entry in the international feature film category at the 2022 Academy Awards, is already out of the Oscar race. It couldn’t make it to the shortlist for the international feature film category. Another Indian entry - 'Writing With Fire' - had made it to the shortlist in the best documentary feature category.

Oscars 2022 will be held in Los Angeles on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 06:45 PM IST