Oscars 2020: Joker beats The Dark Knight, becomes most nominated comic book movie

'Joker' starring Joaquin Phoenix has become the most Oscar-nominated comic book movie of all time beating Christopher Nolan's 2008 film 'The Dark Knight'.

'Joker' directed by Todd Phillips has received 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, while 'The Dark Knight' had won 8 nominations.

The movie has won the nominations for- Best Picture, Best Director for Todd Phillips, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

It is also for only the second time that a comic-book genre movie has been nominated in the 'Best Film' category. Last year, Marvel's 'Black Panther' became the first film to do so.

The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on 9th February 2020.